Left Menu

Cycling-Thomas on track for Tour with Romandie win

Briton Chris Froome's hopes of reaching his best form again after a freak crash in 2019 suffered yet another blow as he was never in the mix, ending up 96th overall, more than an hour behind Thomas. Once a top time-trialist, Israel Start-Up Nation's Froome finished Sunday's solo effort against the clock a woeful 109th out of 120 starters.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:20 IST
Cycling-Thomas on track for Tour with Romandie win

Geraint Thomas claimed his first title since winning the 2018 Tour de France when he wrapped up the overall victory at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday. The Briton, who crashed in the final straight with victory in sight in Saturday's fourth-stage uphill finish, took third place in the final individual time trial won by France's Remi Cavagna.

It was enough for the Ineos-Grenadiers rider, who had started the day in second place in the general classification 11 seconds behind Michael Woods, to leapfrog the Canadian as he beat him by 54 seconds on the 16.2-km course around Fribourg. Thomas, who is expected to lead Ineos-Grenadiers on the Tour flanked by Giro d'Italia winners Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz, has not won a stage, however, since prevailing at L'Alpe d'Huez in 2018.

At the Tour de Romandie, he finished 28 seconds ahead of Australian team mate Richie Porte, with Italian Fausto Masnada of Deceuninck-Quick Step taking third place 38 seconds off the pace while Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) slipped down to fifth. Briton Chris Froome's hopes of reaching his best form again after a freak crash in 2019 suffered yet another blow as he was never in the mix, ending up 96th overall, more than an hour behind Thomas.

Once a top time-trialist, Israel Start-Up Nation's Froome finished Sunday's solo effort against the clock a woeful 109th out of 120 starters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata powers TMC to win Bengal for third term, BJP returns in Assam and LDF in Kerala

Mamata Banerjee rode the BJP challenge to take her Trinamool Congress to triumph for a third consecutive term in West Bengal on Sunday while the BJP was set to return in Assam and the LDF in Kerala, signature victories for ruling parties wh...

IPL 2021: Delighted with this 124-run knock of mine, says Buttler

After playing a match-winning knock of 124 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that this innings of his is right there up at the top in terms of his finest in the shortest ...

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of 7 billion in frozen Iranian funds.However the U.S. government denied ...

Congress attacks Goa CM for not extending lockdown

The Congress on Sunday slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for not extending the lockdown in the coastal state in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.Earlier in the day, the CM announced that the four-day lockdown in the state will be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021