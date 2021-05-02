Left Menu

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:24 IST
IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings
Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. At the time of the toss, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said: "We are going to bowl first. We are doing good as a team. We are trying to focus on things, we just try to learn from our game. I am enjoying every bit of captaincy. Same team."

On the other hand, Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal said: "It is sad, we are gonna miss him (KL), it is what it is. We won the last game, we have the confidence. I hope it gets lower and slower. Really looking forward to the responsibility. We got Malan in for Pooran." Hours before the start of the fixture against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings had informed that their skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The Punjab skipper had complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and as a result, he was taken to the hospital for scans.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," Punjab Kings said in an official statement. Punjab made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Mayank Agarwal and Dawid Malan in place of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. On the other hand, Delhi did not make any change to their lineup.

Delhi is currently at the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games, while Punjab is languishing in the bottom half with 6 points. Delhi last defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets while Punjab Kings outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs.

Teams: DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma. Punjab: Mayank Agarwal(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordon, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

