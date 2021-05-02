RR beat SRH by 55 runs

RR beat SRH by 55 runsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:25 IST
Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Put into bat, opener Jos Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls as RR posted a challenging 220 for three.
Chasing the total, SRH ended their innings at 165 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Chris Morris (3/29) snared three wickets each, while Kartik Tyagi (1/32) and Rahul Tewatia (1/45) took one apiece.
For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.
Brief score: Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 165 for 8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 31; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20).
