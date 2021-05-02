Left Menu

RR beat SRH by 55 runs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:25 IST
RR beat SRH by 55 runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Put into bat, opener Jos Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls as RR posted a challenging 220 for three.

Chasing the total, SRH ended their innings at 165 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Chris Morris (3/29) snared three wickets each, while Kartik Tyagi (1/32) and Rahul Tewatia (1/45) took one apiece.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 165 for 8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 31; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20).

