IPL 2021: Clinical performance, we stuck to our plans, says Samson

After registering a comprehensive 55-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson said that his side displayed a clinical performance and it augurs well going ahead in the season. Jos Buttler's masterful 124-run knock was followed by a spirited bowling performance as RR defeated SRH by 55 runs here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

"Absolutely, it is always a pleasure to bat with Jos. When Jos goes on, it is always a good sight for us. I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans. It can be a funny game and they have some hitters in their line-up," Samson told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "I think we have not won as many matches as we would have liked, but it can be funny in the IPL. One ball can change the result. It does not matter if I am in form, I want to contribute in a better and dominant way and help my team win," he added.

For RR, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each. For SRH, Manish Pandey was the top scorer after playing a knock of 31 runs. With this win, Rajasthan has moved to the fifth spot with 6 points from 7 games while SRH remains at the bottom spot with just two points. Earlier, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as RR posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Buttler and Samson played knocks of 124 and 48 respectively for the Royals. Riyan Parag also played a useful cameo of 15 runs from eight balls. For SRH, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Vijay Shankar returned with one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)