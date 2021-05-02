Soccer-Inter Milan crowned champions of Italy for first time in 11 years

Inter Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte's side of the league crown.

Inter are 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and their triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus.

