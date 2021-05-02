Left Menu

Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Agarwal to lead Punjab in his absence

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:26 IST
Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Agarwal to lead Punjab in his absence

IPL franchise Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, which will likely keep him on the sidelines for at least two weeks and might even force him out of the tournament.

PTI has learnt that Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals here.

''K L Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis,'' the team said in a statement.

''It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,'' it added.

Rahul is expected to operated on Sunday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

His franchise expects him to return to action within a week or 10 days.

However, with the IPL being held in a bio-secure bubble, it remains to be seen if Punjab manage to get any relaxation for Rahul's return given the strict BCCI guidelines on adherence to quarantine protocols. IPL final is due to be held on May 30.

''Post his surgery, his recovery will be in a bubble so that he remains in a protected environment (amid the COVID-19 pandemic),'' said a BCCI source.

Rahul's absence is a big blow to Punjab Kings, who are trying to get their campaign back on track. The skipper has led from the front, scoring 331 runs at an average of 66.20.

His friend and Karnataka teammate Agarwal will lead the side at least for the next three games.

Agarwal had missed the last game against RCB due to an injury he suffered in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has now regained full fitness.

Being an Indian player and an integral part of the playing eleven, the management chose Agarwal to lead the side while Rahul is recovering. The duo forms one of the best opening pairings in the IPL.

Punjab Kings, who have never won the IPL, have three wins from seven games this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Historic day for Left: In Kerala, gets second term but fails to bag even one seat in WB

The Left rewrote history in Kerala on Sunday by becoming the first government to get a second term in four decades but its fortunes fell to a historic low in West Bengal where it failed to bag even one seat, resulting in its complete decima...

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wins from Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP won from Majuli assembly seat on Sunday defeating Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Pegu by 43,192 votes.Sonowal, who retained his seat for the second time, polled 71,436 votes 67.53 per cent...

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on th...

Mamata Banerjee: soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Shes the soldier, she the commander and she the army.The distinction between Mamata Banerjee the leader and TMC the party evaporated into nothingness as she conquered West Bengal fighting the BJPs election war machine led by Prime Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021