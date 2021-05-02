Left Menu

India finish 3rd in FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers

India finished in third place in the Middle East and Africa Zone of the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a place in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021, which features 24 of the world's best eNational teams.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:58 IST
India finish 3rd in FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

India finished in third place in the Middle East and Africa Zone of the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a place in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021, which features 24 of the world's best eNational teams. Terrific displays over the first two days saw the eTigers -- 18-year-old Charanjot Singh from Chandigarh and 20-year-old Siddh Chandarana from Mumbai -- make their way to the 'Winner Final' on Sunday, where they went up against Qatar, with the winner of the tie moving to the final and getting the coveted FIFAe Nations Cup berth.

Siddh (Jenasidfc) lost out 3-2 to Aleidx33 in the first game on Xbox but Charanjot (Charanjot12) fought back with a 2-1 win over Qatar's AaMeghessib. However, in the last game of the Best-of-3 match-up, Siddh went down 4-1 to Aleidx33. However, with the knockouts being played in a double-elimination format, the eTigers had another opportunity to make it through to the final as they faced Saudi Arabia in the 'Loser Final', which was again played in a Best-of-3 format.

Charanjot lost 4-1 to Tundra Msdossary in the first game and Siddh suffered a narrow defeat against Y2harthi, which saw the Indian side bow out of the tournament and finish in third place of the qualifiers. They will receive a prize of USD 1500 for finishing third. On Friday, India was placed top of the table after the first three match-ups, remaining unbeaten in all six games. A 1-0 win for Charanjot on Playstation and a 3-3 draw by Siddh on Xbox saw the Indian team pick up four points in the first match-up against Qatar.

The eTigers drew both their matches against Kuwait, earning them two points, and then blanked the UAE in both their games (3-1 and 4-2), earning six points. The second day began with India going down to South Africa, with Charanjot picking up just the sole point after a draw. In the last group fixture, the eTigers bagged three points thanks to Siddh's 3-2 victory on the Xbox platform as the Indian side finished fourth in the group and moved to the knockouts.

The first game of the knockouts saw the eTigers script a massive upset, defeating table-toppers Saudi Arabia in the first semifinal. Charanjot stunned former World Champion Musaed 'Msdossary' Al Dossary 4-1 in the first game, before Siddh followed it up with a brilliant 4-1 win over y2harthi on Xbox to end Day 2 on a winning note and take India to the 'Winner Final'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Historic day for Left: In Kerala, gets second term but fails to bag even one seat in WB

The Left rewrote history in Kerala on Sunday by becoming the first government to get a second term in four decades but its fortunes fell to a historic low in West Bengal where it failed to bag even one seat, resulting in its complete decima...

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wins from Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP won from Majuli assembly seat on Sunday defeating Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Pegu by 43,192 votes.Sonowal, who retained his seat for the second time, polled 71,436 votes 67.53 per cent...

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on th...

Mamata Banerjee: soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Shes the soldier, she the commander and she the army.The distinction between Mamata Banerjee the leader and TMC the party evaporated into nothingness as she conquered West Bengal fighting the BJPs election war machine led by Prime Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021