Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Portugal to stretch F1 lead
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen to eight points after three races. Verstappen finished second at the Algarve circuit with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, and taking a bonus point for the fastest lap, after starting from pole position. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was fourth.Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:16 IST
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen to eight points after three races. Verstappen finished second at the Algarve circuit with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, and taking a bonus point for the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.
Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was fourth. The victory was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's career.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Bull's
- Hamilton
- Mercedes
- Valtteri Bottas
- Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Sergio Perez
- Mexican
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final practice at Imola
Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying
Motor racing-Aston Martin may be collateral damage, says Mercedes F1 boss
Motor racing-Allison has no desire to be Mercedes team boss, says Wolff
Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola as Hamilton fights back