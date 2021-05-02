The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BENGAL-TIWARY Death of migrant labourers last year forced me to think of joining politics: Manoj Tiwary By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Politics was always on Manoj Tiwary's radar but in his mind, there was a sense of finality once he saw the plight of migrant labourers during the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year. SPO-CRI-IPL-2NDLD RAHUL Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Agarwal to lead Punjab in his absence Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) IPL franchise Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, which will likely keep him on the sidelines for at least two weeks and might even force him out of the tournament.

SPO-CRI-RR-LD SRH Buttler blitzkrieg powers Royals to 55-run victory over SRH New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Jos Buttler announced his return to form with belligerent maiden T20 hundred as Rajasthan Royals made a mincemeat of an out-of-sorts SunRisers Hyderabad, winning Sunday's IPL encounter by a whopping 55-run margin.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-RCB-PREVIEW Star-studded RCB stand in way of KKR revival Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their mojo back when they face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders who need a complete overhaul for their IPL revival here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WILLIAMSON-WARNER We've number of leaders in side and there are conversations to be had: Williamson on Warner New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson believes that conversations on his predecessor David Warner's future in the playing XI is still on as the Australian is a world class player.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-RCB-FUNDS COVID-19: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support, to also raise funds Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday pledged financial assistance for infrastructure ''related to oxygen support'' in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will also raise funds by auctioning special blue jerseys to be worn by players in an upcoming match.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-KARIM Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as head of talent search New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Former India wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim was on Sunday appointed Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals' head of talent search.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER-MOODY Warner is shocked but we had to make hard call: SRH Team Director Moody New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) David Warner is ''shocked and disappointed'' after being dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI but team's Director of Cricket Tom Moody defended the ''hard call'', saying someone had to miss out and it's him.

SPO-CRI-IPL-TAYLOR Little surprised that Smith has chosen to stay back at IPL for not so big contract: Mark Taylor Melbourne, May 2 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor is surprised that ''so many'' of his compatriots have stayed back in India to fulfill their IPL commitments amid a raging pandemic, especially someone like Steve Smith who does not have ''as big a contract as it probably should have been.'' SPO-VIRUS-EQUESTRIAN-KHAN Former Asiad gold medallist GM Khan dies in Pune Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) The 1982 Asian Games gold medallist rider Colonel Gulam Mohammad Khan (Retired) died on Saturday in Pune.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-RUNGTA-DEATH Former national selector Kishan Rungta dies of COVID-19 New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Former BCCI selector and Rajasthan captain Kishan Rungta died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Jaipur.

SPO-FOOT-DELHI-BOSE-DEATH Delhi's veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner DK Bose dead New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner Dilip Kumar Bose died at a local hospital here after battling COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING We just could not shut down Pollard: Fleming New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says they played incredibly well but could not ''shut down'' Kieron Pollard whose individual brilliance led Mumbai Indians to a sensational victory in a high-scoring thriller in IPL.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-POLLARD Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about: Pollard New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Big-hitting Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard feels proud of his match-winning knock against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings in the ''El Clasico of IPL'', saying this was a kind of performance people would speak about for long. SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-RASSIE Rassie van der Dussen unlikely to play in IPL this year, CSA denies him NOC due to injury: Report New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen is unlikely to join IPL team Rajasthan Royals after failing to obtain a No Objection Certificate from his country's cricket board.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-DDCA-DONATION DDCA to donate 100 units each of ventilators and oxygen concentrators New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday announced it will be donating 100 units each of non-invasive ventilators and oxygen concentrators to the Delhi government for distribution across healthcare facilities in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)