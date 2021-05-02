Punjab Kings post 166-6 against Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings post 166-6 against Delhi CapitalsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:23 IST
Stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 58-ball 99 as Punjab Kings scored a competitive 166 for six against Delhi Capitals in an IPL game here on Sunday.
Asked to take first strike, Agarwal and debutant Dawid Malan (26) added 52 runs.
The 30-year-old from Bengaluru carried his bat as Punjab crossed the 150-mark.
For DC, Kagiso Rabada (3/36) claimed three wickets, while Avesh Khan (1/39) and Axar Patel (1/21) accounted for one wicket apiece.
Brief Score: Punjab Kings: 166 for 6 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 99 not out; Kagiso Rabada 3/36).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
