Agarwal's unbeaten 99 pushes Punjab Kings to 166/6

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:28 IST
Stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal's well-paced 99 took Punjab Kings to 166 for six against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Sunday.

It was a brilliant display of clean hitting from Agarwal who used the straight bat effectively in his crucial knock comprising eights fours and four sixes.

Delhi Capitals kept things tight in the powerplay, conceding 39 runs and sending back Prabhsimran Singh (12) and the mighty Chris Gaye (13).

Gayle missed a fast full toss from Rabada after pulling the South African for a massive six.

Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of in-form skipper K L Rahul, steadied the innings alongside IPL debutant Dawid Malan (26) as the two shared a 52-run partnership.

Capitals took total control of the game in the 14th over when Axar Patel found the stumps of Malan before Deepak Hooda ran himself out following a mix up with Agarwal at the other end, leaving Punjab at 88 for four.

Agarwal did not get much support from the other end thereafter but he took it upon himself to take the team to a competitive total.

Agarwal making a slight room for himself and sending Rabada for a straight six in the penultimate over was one of the best shots of his innings.

He was brutal on Avesh Khan in the 20th over, smashing couple of boundaries and a six to end the innings on a high. The last over went for 23 and Delhi Capitals leaked 64 runs off the last 30 balls.

