IPL 2021: Mayank's unbeaten 99 guides Punjab Kings to 166/6 against DC

Mayank Agarwal played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs as Punjab Kings posted a score of 166/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:37 IST
Punjab Kings' stand-in skpper Mayank Agarwal (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mayank Agarwal played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs as Punjab Kings posted a score of 166/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Along with Agarwal, Dawid Malan also chipped in with a knock of 26 runs. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada returned with three wickets.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings got off to a bad start as the side lost Prabhsimran Singh and Chris Gayle inside the first six overs and the side's powerplay score read 39/2. Rabada took the first two wickets for the Delhi Capitals. Dawid Malan then joined Mayank Agarwal in the middle and the duo mixed caution with aggression to revive the innings for Punjab Kings. Both batsmen put on 52 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as Punjab started to gain an upper hand, Delhi stormed right back as Axar Patel bowled Malan (26). In the very next over, Deepak Hooda (1) was run-out and as a result, Punjab was reduced to 88/4 in the 14th over.

After Hooda's dismissal, Mayank took on the mantle of being the aggressor and he even dispatched Ishant Sharma for 15 runs in the 16th over. Shahrukh Khan (4) and Chris Jordon (2) disappointed with the bat, but Mayank ensured that Punjab posts a score of more than the 160-run mark. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 166/6 (Mayank Agarwal 99*, Dawid Malan 26, Kagiso Rabada 3-36) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

