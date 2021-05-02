Rugby-La Rochelle overcome Leinster to set up all-French Champions Cup final
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:39 IST
La Rochelle came from behind to beat four-time champions Leinster 32-23 at home with an impressive second half to set up an all-French final against Toulouse in the Champions Cup on Sunday. Locks Will Skelton and Gregory Alldritt scored a try each with Ihaia West adding points with two conversions, a drop goal and five penalties in a near-perfect kicking display as the Top 14 side overturned a 13-21 halftime deficit.
Leinster scored through a Tadhg Furlong try and points from the boot of Ross Byrne, who also managed a late try, as they faded away after the interval as they were denied a third final in four years. Four-time champions Toulouse qualified for the May 22 showdown at Twickenham with a 21-9 victory against Bordeaux Begles on Saturday.
