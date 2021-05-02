Left Menu

Inter Milan wins first Serie A title since 2010

PTI | Rome | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:46 IST
Inter Milan wins first Serie A title since 2010

Inter Milan won its first Serie A title in more than a decade after second-place Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday.

The city of Milan erupted into a cacophony of car horns after the final whistle confirmed Inter as champion, and fans immediately started gathering in the main square in front of the cathedral to celebrate.

It was Inter’s first trophy since 2011 and the first Serie A title since 2010, when it claimed the treble of the league, Champions League and Italian Cup.

Atalanta needed to win to avoid Inter mathematically clinching the title with four matches remaining and its chances of doing so diminished dramatically when goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was sent off in the 23rd minute leaving his side with 10 men for most of the match.

Robin Gosens scored for Atalanta nine minutes later but Domenico Berardi leveled from the penalty spot early in the second half. Atalanta had a penalty saved late on after Sassuolo also had a man sent off.

Inter ended Juventus’ grip on the league crown. Inter coach Antonio Conte led Juventus to the first three of its nine successive Serie A titles but ended that run in his second season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

After Inter won 2-0 at Crotone on Saturday, Atalanta was the only team that could possibly catch Conte’s side and needed to win to do so.

Atalanta was dominating until a moment of madness from Gollini saw him fly out from his area and barge over Sassuolo midfielder Jérémie Boga, earning himself a straight red card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Atalanta took the lead when Ruslan Malinovskyi flicked a ball over the top and Robin Gosens let it bounce before volleying into the far corner from a tight angle.

Duván Zapata thought he had doubled Atalanta’s lead but his header was ruled out for an offside on teammate Berat Djimsiti.

Sassuolo leveled seven minutes after the interval when Rafael Tolói was adjudged to have pushed over Hamed Junior Traorè and Berardi struck the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.

Sassuolo also had a goal ruled out for offside shortly after, before also having a man sent off when defender Marlon was shown a second yellow card and gave away a penalty for a foul on Luis Muriel.

However, former Atalanta goalkeeper Andrea Consigli saved Muriel's spotkick.

The result could also dent Atalanta’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. It is level on points with AC Milan and two above fourth-place Napoli, which was held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari. Fifth-place Juventus is three points behind Atalanta and visits Udinese later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand bypolls: BJP retains Salt assembly seat

The BJP on Sunday retained the Salt assembly constituency in Uttarakhand with Mahesh Jeena defeating Congress Ganga Pancholi by 4,697 votes in a bypoll to the seat. Snatching an early lead over his nearest rival, Jeena maintained it consist...

Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India

Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as Indias healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge in cases of COVID-19. India has reported more than 300,000 daily ca...

German soccer chief Keller urged to resign over Nazi remark

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.The federation said Sunday that the presidents of its state and regional association...

Motorcycling-Miller cruises to Spanish GP win in Ducati one-two

Ducatis Jack Miller edged out team mate Francesco Bagnaia to claim his first MotoGP win in five years at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday.Australias Miller used his Ducatis power to pip pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo off the start li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021