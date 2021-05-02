Left Menu

Premier League: United-Liverpool clash postponed after fans' protest

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool which was slated to be played on Sunday has been postponed after the fans stormed Old Trafford.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool which was slated to be played on Sunday has been postponed after the fans stormed Old Trafford. Fans stormed into Old Trafford and they chanted -- "We want Glazers out" to stage a protest against the owners of Manchester United. The fans even attempted to enter the dressing rooms inside Old Trafford, reported Goal.com.

"Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed. This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities," the Premier League said in an official statement. "The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification. The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course," it added.

Fans carried flares and banners and they chanted against the club's ownership, and some even kicked a football around on the pitch and sat on the goal nets. Manchester United fans have been opposing the Glazer ownership since the American family bought the club in 2005.

United is currently 13 points behind table-toppers Manchester City, while Liverpool is at the sixth position in the points table, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. (ANI)

