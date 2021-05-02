Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, May 2

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Protests against Bucs' Glazer family halt Manchester United match

Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool was postponed following protests by thousands of Man U fans who invaded the pitch at Old Trafford in a demonstration against the team owners, the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-GLAZER, Field Level Media

SEC sets record for draft picks The Southeastern Conference had a record 65 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, breaking its own record of 64 set two years ago.

MLB Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)|

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m. - -

Mariners trade C Jacob Nottingham back to Brewers The Seattle Mariners traded catcher Jacob Nottingham back to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Dodgers place RHP Dustin May (elbow) on injured list The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Dustin May on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Braves put Travis d'Arnaud on 60-day IL with thumb injury Atlanta Braves starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday due to a sprained left thumb.

Jays place C Alejandro Kirk (hip) and two pitchers on IL The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk, left-hander Tommy Milone and right-hander Anthony Castro on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

NBA Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

- - Magic sign F Ignas Brazdeikis to 10-day contract

- - - - WNBA BASKETBALL

Lynx rookie Rennia Davis out indefinitely (foot) Minnesota Lynx rookie Rennia Davis has a stress fracture in her left foot and will be out indefinitely, the team announced.

NCAA BASKETBALL Report: European standout Igor Milicic commits to Virginia

- - - - NHL

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

- - - - MLS

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Inter Miami at Nashville SC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle , 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

LPGA Tour -- HSBC Women's World Championship PGA Tour -- Valspar Championship

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.

IndyCar -- Xpel 375 at Texas, 5 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Munich, Germany; Estoril, Portugal

WTA -- Madrid - - - -

ESPORTS Coverage of

Overwatch League -- Week 3 (East matches) Call of Duty League -- Stage 3, Week 2 (Paris home series)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division Madden 21 Bowl: Draft Edition semifinals

Overwatch League -- Week 3 (West matches)

