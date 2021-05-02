Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, May 2

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, May 2Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:41 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
NFL Protests against Bucs' Glazer family halt Manchester United match
Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool was postponed following protests by thousands of Man U fans who invaded the pitch at Old Trafford in a demonstration against the team owners, the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-GLAZER, Field Level Media
- - - - NCAA FOOTBALL
SEC sets record for draft picks The Southeastern Conference had a record 65 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, breaking its own record of 64 set two years ago.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-SEC, Field Level Media - - - -
MLB Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)|
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m. - -
Mariners trade C Jacob Nottingham back to Brewers The Seattle Mariners traded catcher Jacob Nottingham back to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.
BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-SEA-NOTTINGHAM-TRADE, Field Level Media - -
Dodgers place RHP Dustin May (elbow) on injured list The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Dustin May on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-MAY, Field Level Media - -
Braves put Travis d'Arnaud on 60-day IL with thumb injury Atlanta Braves starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday due to a sprained left thumb.
BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-D'ARNAUD, Field Level Media - -
Jays place C Alejandro Kirk (hip) and two pitchers on IL The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk, left-hander Tommy Milone and right-hander Anthony Castro on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - - -
NBA Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
- - Magic sign F Ignas Brazdeikis to 10-day contract
Forward Ignas Brazdeikis signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-BRAZDEIKIS, Field Level Media
- - - - WNBA BASKETBALL
Lynx rookie Rennia Davis out indefinitely (foot) Minnesota Lynx rookie Rennia Davis has a stress fracture in her left foot and will be out indefinitely, the team announced.
BASKETBALL-WNBA-MIN-DAVIS, Field Level Media - - - -
NCAA BASKETBALL Report: European standout Igor Milicic commits to Virginia
European prospect Igor Milicic will play college basketball at Virginia, he told ESPN. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-UVA-MILICIC, Field Level Media
- - - - NHL
Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
- - - - MLS
Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Inter Miami at Nashville SC, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle , 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
- - - - GOLF
LPGA Tour -- HSBC Women's World Championship PGA Tour -- Valspar Championship
Champions -- Insperity Invitational - - - -
MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.
IndyCar -- Xpel 375 at Texas, 5 p.m. - - - -
TENNIS ATP -- Munich, Germany; Estoril, Portugal
WTA -- Madrid - - - -
ESPORTS Coverage of
Overwatch League -- Week 3 (East matches) Call of Duty League -- Stage 3, Week 2 (Paris home series)
Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division Madden 21 Bowl: Draft Edition semifinals
Overwatch League -- Week 3 (West matches)
