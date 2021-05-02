Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, May 2

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:41 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, May 2

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Protests against Bucs' Glazer family halt Manchester United match

Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool was postponed following protests by thousands of Man U fans who invaded the pitch at Old Trafford in a demonstration against the team owners, the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-GLAZER, Field Level Media

- - - - NCAA FOOTBALL

SEC sets record for draft picks The Southeastern Conference had a record 65 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, breaking its own record of 64 set two years ago.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-SEC, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)|

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m. - -

Mariners trade C Jacob Nottingham back to Brewers The Seattle Mariners traded catcher Jacob Nottingham back to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-SEA-NOTTINGHAM-TRADE, Field Level Media - -

Dodgers place RHP Dustin May (elbow) on injured list The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Dustin May on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-MAY, Field Level Media - -

Braves put Travis d'Arnaud on 60-day IL with thumb injury Atlanta Braves starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday due to a sprained left thumb.

BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-D'ARNAUD, Field Level Media - -

Jays place C Alejandro Kirk (hip) and two pitchers on IL The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk, left-hander Tommy Milone and right-hander Anthony Castro on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

- - Magic sign F Ignas Brazdeikis to 10-day contract

Forward Ignas Brazdeikis signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-BRAZDEIKIS, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA BASKETBALL

Lynx rookie Rennia Davis out indefinitely (foot) Minnesota Lynx rookie Rennia Davis has a stress fracture in her left foot and will be out indefinitely, the team announced.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-MIN-DAVIS, Field Level Media - - - -

NCAA BASKETBALL Report: European standout Igor Milicic commits to Virginia

European prospect Igor Milicic will play college basketball at Virginia, he told ESPN. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-UVA-MILICIC, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

- - - - MLS

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Inter Miami at Nashville SC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle , 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

LPGA Tour -- HSBC Women's World Championship PGA Tour -- Valspar Championship

Champions -- Insperity Invitational - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.

IndyCar -- Xpel 375 at Texas, 5 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Munich, Germany; Estoril, Portugal

WTA -- Madrid - - - -

ESPORTS Coverage of

Overwatch League -- Week 3 (East matches) Call of Duty League -- Stage 3, Week 2 (Paris home series)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division Madden 21 Bowl: Draft Edition semifinals

Overwatch League -- Week 3 (West matches)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea says Biden policy shows hostile U.S. intent, vows response

North Korea lashed out at the United States and its allies in South Korea on Sunday in a series of statements saying recent comments from Washington are proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response from Pyongyang. The st...

For 1st time in 15 years, village head not from Vikay Dubey's family

For the first time in 15 years, the village head in Bikru, where after eight police personnel were killed in an ambush last year, is not going to be from the family of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.The winner was Madhu, who defeated her oppone...

Rockets fired at Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualties

At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, the Iraqi military said.The military said one rocket had been intercepted and downed near the airport without causing any damage or casualties. Sec...

Do Central leaders impact Assembly polls?

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing conclusion, it is clear that the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021