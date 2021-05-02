We didn't get many in middle-overs, were 10 runs short: Mayank Agarwal

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:51 IST
Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said his team couldn't step up in the middle overs and ended up with at least 10 runs short during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals here.

The 30-year-old from Bengaluru, who is leading the side in place of regular skipper KL Rahul, slammed a 58-ball 99 to single-handedly take Punjab to 166 for six after losing wickets in a bunch in the middle over.

DC then chased down the total in 17.4 overs.

''Would've liked two points but we were ten short on that wicket and for the kind of PowerPlay they had, we had to really scramble there,'' Agarwal, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said during the post-match presentation.

''One batsman had to bat through and that was the plan, it was my day and tried to get as many as we can but didn't get as many in the middle overs but at least ended well. ''We have to shut this off and turn up next game and put our best foot forward, figure ways how to get those two points.'' Winning captain Rishabh Pant was extremely pleased with the way Delhi went about their business.

''Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable,'' he said.

''It feels so good when you have a great start in every match. Most of the things are sorted but we need to try a few things for the Kolkata leg.'' DC will play five matches at the Eden Gardens after taking on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday. ''The competition is very good, we have a gun pace bowling attack and it's difficult to make everyone play. I am enjoying captaincy, learning each and every day. Everyone is helping me,'' Pant said.

Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed an unbeaten 47-ball 69, too was happy with ''perfectly crafted'' innings and said they wanted to end the match early keeping in mind the net run-rate.

''Really happy with the way we chased the score down. Prithvi and myself were able to get a great start. Smith chipped in nicely and I knew I had to go till the end. Perfectly crafted innings, I enjoyed it,'' he said.

''Once we knew that we can close the game, we wanted to finish the game early around 19 overs, but Hetmyer finished it in the 18th. He's been amazing with the way he has been striking. Good to up the strike rate. Both runs and strike rate are important.'' PTI ATK BS BS

