Soccer-Crowds gather as Inter Milan crowned champions of Italy

Inter Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with second-placed Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte’s side of the league crown.

Inter are 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and their triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus. The result brought thousands of Inter supporters pouring onto Milan streets with large crowds forming in the city's main square in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Fans, some without masks or with masks pulled down, gathered in the square to celebrate the victory with police looking on, while groups formed elsewhere in the city including outside the San Siro stadium. Inter called on supporters to exercise responsibility.

While Italy has partially reopened bars and restaurants recently as part of a phased springtime relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, strict social distancing measures remain in place. The relaxation measures have raised concern in some quarters infections could start to rise again as the vaccination campaign is ramped up.

The league title is Inter’s first since winning the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League Treble in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho, and their 19th overall. Inter have therefore overtaken AC Milan, who have 18 Serie A titles, to become the second-most successful club in league history behind Juventus, with 36 league wins.

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes, but the Bergamo club went in front 10 minutes later through a Robin Gosens strike. Sassuolo equalised early in the second half through a Domenico Berardi penalty, but the hosts were then also reduced to 10 men when Marlon earned a second yellow and conceded a penalty.

However, Luis Muriel’s spot kick was saved by Andrea Consigli. Inter defeated Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to move up to 82 points, and Atalanta's draw ensured it was mathematically impossible for any of the chasing pack to catch them.

Inter have led the league standings for the last 13 rounds since beating Lazio 3-1 on Feb. 14, improving on a runners-up finish in Conte’s debut season in 2019-20.

