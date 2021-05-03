Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans per court at French Open - minister

Every Roland Garros court will be allowed to be 35% full with a limit of 1,000 spectators at the beginning of the French Open amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, National Education, Youth and Sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday. The limit will be raised to 65% - 5,000 fans - starting June 9 when the claycourt Grand Slam quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

It marks an improvement on last year's delayed tournament when a maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed in the grounds of Roland Garros. This year's French Open, which was delayed by a week, is set to start on May 30.

Spectators will be allowed back into arenas from May 19, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, providing that the health situation does not deteriorate.

