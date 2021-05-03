Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen completes unwanted 'track limits' triple

Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed an unwanted 'track limits' triple when he was stripped of a fastest lap bonus point at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday. The deletion for going too far off the track came a day after the Dutch 23-year-old missed out on pole position when he also ran marginally wide in qualifying.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 02:18 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen completes unwanted 'track limits' triple
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed an unwanted 'track limits' triple when he was stripped of a fastest lap bonus point at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The deletion for going too far off the track came a day after the Dutch 23-year-old missed out on pole position when he also ran marginally wide in qualifying. Victory also slipped through his fingers in Bahrain last month when he had to hand back the lead to Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for a breach while overtaking the seven-times Formula One world champion.

"Now we've lost the victory, fastest lap, and pole position," commented Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko to Sky Sports Germany. "All good things come in threes. I hope that's the end of it." Verstappen, who finished second and is now eight points behind race winner Hamilton, was told his fastest lap had been deleted just before the podium celebrations.

"Oh really? That's a good one," he said with a look that made clear he was not amused. "That's a bit odd because they (the stewards) were not checking track limits in 14, but whatever." Updated notes circulated by race director Michael Masi had in fact notified teams of the change on Saturday morning, setting out the limits for turn 14.

Verstappen is enjoying his best ever start to a season, winning one race and finishing second in the other two won by Hamilton, but he acknowledged the title battle would come down to fine margins and avoiding mistakes. "It's close. I wish it was closer," he said.

"It's a long season and we can't afford to have any retirement or silly mistakes so we just have to keep on doing what we're doing." Team boss Christian Horner said the track limits rule and the consistency of its application was a continuing 'bone of contention'.

He said his other driver Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, had been "super-frustrated" earlier in the race when he was passed by McLaren's Lando Norris who appeared to go off track without punishment. "We get a document from the FIA and it changes from one day to the next. The application of these are frustrating," said Horner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalised after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and oth...

Motor racing-Verstappen completes unwanted 'track limits' triple

Red Bulls Max Verstappen completed an unwanted track limits triple when he was stripped of a fastest lap bonus point at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.The deletion for going too far off the track came a day after the Dutch 23-year-old ...

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester Uniteds Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the clubs owners - the Glazer family. Following disc...

WB polls: Left-Congress alliance fails to win single seat

The Left Front, which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, has failed to open its account in this election. The Left Front comprising the Communist Party of India Marxist, All India Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021