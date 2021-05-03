Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-South Africa's Burmester races to five-stroke win at Tenerife Open

South Africa's Dean Burmester captured his first European Tour title in just over four years on Sunday as he produced a bogey-free final round of nine-under-par 62 to secure victory at the Tenerife Open. Burmester entered the final day at Golf Costa Adeje one stroke off the lead but stormed past his rivals with five birdies on the opening seven holes.

Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

MLB roundup: Brewers beat Dodgers for 3rd straight game

Travis Shaw's RBI single capped a three-run 11th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers for a third consecutive night, 6-5 on Saturday. After Will Smith's two-run triple put Los Angeles up 5-3 in the 11th, the Brewers loaded the bases with nob outs in the bottom of the frame.

NHL roundup: Isles top Rangers to clinch playoff berth

The New York Islanders made their final scheduled game against the New York Rangers in Uniondale, N.Y., a memorable one, as they clinched a postseason berth with a 3-0 victory Saturday. The Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, and goalie Semyon Varlamov extended his shutout streak to a team-record 213 minutes, 56 seconds.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend: HAS BALE LOAN SPELL BEEN WASTED

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.

Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Pacers reach record heights in rout

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 152-95 blowout win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The result was a home team's largest margin of defeat in NBA history. The Pacers' 152 points were the most in franchise history since the team moved to the NBA in 1976-77. The 57-point margin was the largest loss in Thunder franchise history.

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday. The limit will be raised to 65% but capped at 5,000 for matches on 15,000-capacity Philippe Chatrier and 10,000-seater Suzanne Lenglen courts from June 9 when the quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

Ex-NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure has died at age 42. His family said he passed away on Sunday but did not list a cause of death, adding family members "would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time."

