Soccer-Drone stops play in Argentina derby match

An Argentine football match between arch rivals Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys was interrupted on Sunday after players were forced to catch a drone flying over the pitch early in the first half.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 08:05 IST
Soccer-Drone stops play in Argentina derby match

An Argentine football match between arch rivals Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys was interrupted on Sunday after players were forced to catch a drone flying over the pitch early in the first half. The drone carried a low-hanging Rosario Central flag, which was grabbed by a Rosario player and tossed on to the side of the field.

Newell’s Pablo Perez followed up by stamping on the device. Perez picked up a yellow card 14 minutes before half time and Rosario won the match 3-0.

