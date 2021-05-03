Soccer-Drone stops play in Argentina derby match

An Argentine football match between arch rivals Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys was interrupted on Sunday after players were forced to catch a drone flying over the pitch early in the first half. The drone carried a low-hanging Rosario Central flag, which was grabbed by a Rosario player and tossed on to the side of the field.

Newell’s Pablo Perez followed up by stamping on the device. Perez picked up a yellow card 14 minutes before half time and Rosario won the match 3-0.

