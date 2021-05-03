Left Menu

Inter Milan wins first Serie A title since 2010

PTI | Milan | Updated: 03-05-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 09:41 IST
Inter Milan wins first Serie A title since 2010

The city of Milan erupted into a cacophony of celebrations as Inter Milan won its first Serie A title in more than a decade. Car horns began blaring immediately after second-place Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday. That confirmed Inter as champion — with an insurmountable 13-point lead with four matches to spare — and fans descended on the main square in front of the city's famous cathedral.

Thousands of Nerazzurri fans congregated in Piazza Duomo, with flags and scarves, chanting and singing as they jumped and clapped with little heed to coronavirus restrictions. Almost all wore masks but many were pulled down below their chins.

They also set off flares and fireworks.

It was Inter's first trophy since 2011 and the first Serie A title since 2010, when it claimed the treble of the league, Champions League and Italian Cup.

''We are, yes, we are. Champions of Italy. We can finally scream it, after dreaming of it, after keeping it hidden in the depths of our hearts, after holding on to it like a precious dream that we did not want to waste,'' read a lengthy statement on the Inter website. Inter ended Juventus' grip on the league crown. Inter coach Antonio Conte led Juventus to the first three of its nine successive Serie A titles but ended that run in his second season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

''This is certainly one of the most important successes in my career,'' said Conte, who also won the English Premier League with Chelsea in 2017. ''It wasn't an easy decision to come to Inter, right at the time where the team wasn't equipped to win something.

''Moreover the opponent was Juventus, for which I worked for so long and it had dominated for nine years. I accepted the challenge with great willingness ... today we can say that our sacrifices have been repaid.'' Juventus was one of the first teams to congratulate its bitter rival on social media while Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli also posted a message of congratulations to Inter counterpart Steven Zhang.

''Well done Steven! Happy for you and proud of being your loyal opponent on the pitch and friend off the pitch,'' Agnelli wrote on Twitter.

''We'll be back...'' Inter became the first foreign-owned team to win Serie A. Funding from Chinese group Suning put Inter on its way to recovery after a 2016 takeover but the title win comes during a difficult period for the retail giant, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Suning has been looking for investors rather than trying to offload the Serie A club, and Italian media reports it is in advanced talks with Bain Capital over a loan deal worth 270 million euros (USD 325 million).

After Inter won 2-0 at Crotone on Saturday, Atalanta was the only team that could possibly catch Conte's side and needed to win to do so.

But its chances diminished dramatically when a moment of madness from goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw him race out of his area and knock over Sassuolo midfielder Jérémie Boga, earning himself a straight red card in the 23rd minute and leaving his side with 10 men for most of the match.

Robin Gosens scored for Atalanta nine minutes later but Domenico Berardi leveled from the penalty spot early in the second half after Rafael Tolói was adjudged to have pushed over Hamed Junior Traorè.

Sassuolo also gave away a penalty and had a man sent off late on when defender Marlon was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Luis Muriel. But former Atalanta goalkeeper Andrea Consigli saved Muriel's spot kick.

Both sides also had goals ruled out for offside.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RACE Two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo saw Juventus fight back to win 2-1 at Udinese and boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

After Inter's title win it appeared as if Juve's fall from grace would be further emphasized as Udinese led for most of the match following Nahuel Molina's 10th-minute goal.

But Ronaldo leveled from the spot seven minutes from time after Rodrigo De Paul was penalized for handball, and the Juventus forward headed in the winner six minutes later.

Juventus moved level on points with second-place Atalanta and AC Milan. Fifth-place Napoli is two points further back after it was held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari following a stoppage-time equalizer from the Sardinian side.

The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League and Lazio is only five points off the pace and with a game in hand after beating Genoa 4-3.

Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio became the oldest player to score a Serie A hat trick, aged 39 years, 86 days, to help his side draw 3-3 against Fiorentina. Edin Džeko had a penalty saved and two goals ruled out for offside as Roma lost 2-0 at Sampdoria.

AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cognizant Named a Top Employer in India by LinkedIn and Forbes Magazine, Launches Humanitarian Effort, Operation C3, in Support of India's Fight Against COVID-19

What is one of the best companies for you to grow your career in India According to LinkedIn and Forbes Cognizant Nasdaq-100 CTSH.Cognizant is one of the worlds leading professional services companies, transforming clients business, operati...

Bajaj Electricals fully acquires JV firm Starlite Lighting

Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said it has bought the remaining stakes of Starlite Lighting Ltd for a cash consideration of around Rs 60 crore from its promoters.Bajaj Electricals has executed a control transfer agreement with its outgoing p...

Golf-New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season, Golf New Zealand said on Monday. Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currentl...

Amazon India announces measures to help SMBs amid COVID-19

Amazon India on Saturday announced a slew of measures, including waiver in various fees paid by sellers, to help small and medium businesses amid the deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic.The e-commerce major said it is waiving 50 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021