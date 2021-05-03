Left Menu

Golf-New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. The South Korean-born 30-year-old has missed eight cuts in 16 events and collected only two top 25 finishes this season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:02 IST
Golf-New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season, Golf New Zealand said on Monday. Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season.

The South Korean-born 30-year-old has missed eight cuts in 16 events and collected only two top 25 finishes this season. He finished 21st at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

"While Danny was very much looking forward to once again representing New Zealand and contesting for a medal in Tokyo, he has made the hard decision to focus his attention on retaining his playing rights on the PGA Tour for the 2021/2022 season." Lee's decision means Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko will be the only New Zealand golfers in Tokyo for the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's everything we know so far about Vivo X60T Pro

The Vivo X60T Pro will soon be joining the Vivo X60 series which already includes four models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60T.Recently, the X60T Pro, carrying model no. V2120A, was spotted on the 3C certification website, suggest...

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Court's remarks on murder charges against us: EC to SC.

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Courts remarks on murder charges against us EC to SC....

SL vs Ban, 2nd Test: Jayawickrama scalps eleven as hosts register 209-run win

Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama made light work of Bangladeshs middle and lower-order as Sri Lanka won the second Test by 209 runs on the fifth morning here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With this win, Sri...

Overcoming COVID myths and fears in Malawi

When Eunice Marorongwe, a senior nurse at a rural hospital in Malawi, received a child patient with a serious leg infection, she was shocked at how her parents could keep her at home for a month, without getting treatment to save her life.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021