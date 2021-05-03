Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Cardinals complete sweep of Pirates with 3-0 victory; Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cardinals complete sweep of Pirates with 3-0 victory

Harrison Bader smacked a three-run homer and Carlos Martinez pitched eight scoreless innings Sunday as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals stymied the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 to complete a three-game series sweep. Martinez (2-4), in his longest outing of the year, gave up five hits and two walks and posted three strikeouts. Alex Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory

Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. He also recorded three birdies on the back nine.

United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

Warriors, Pelicans square off in crucial back-to-back

The Golden State Warriors have a cushion. The New Orleans Pelicans don't.

Kyle Busch wins aptly named Buschy McBusch Race 400

Kyle Busch held off the field after a restart with three laps to go and went on to win the Buschy McBusch Race 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The victory came on his 36th birthday and gave him a second win on the weekend, as he also won Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series event at Kansas.

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.

New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season, Golf New Zealand said on Monday. Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season.

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday. The limit will be raised to 65% but capped at 5,000 for matches on 15,000-capacity Philippe Chatrier and 10,000-seater Suzanne Lenglen courts from June 9 when the quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

Phillies' Jose Alvarado appealing 3-game suspension

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado received a three-game suspension Sunday for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday night's 2-1 home win against the New York Mets. The punishment announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill also included an undisclosed fine for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Avalanche, Sharks to meet again, this time in San Jose

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to begin the final road trip of their regular season on a high note when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday evening. It will be the seventh meeting of the season between the two teams and the third of four meetings between Colorado and San Jose (20-26-5, 45 points) within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

