Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris heaped praise on batsman Jos Buttler for playing a 124-run knock against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:14 IST
IPL 2021: These knocks don't come around very often, Morris praises Buttler
Chris Morris with Sanju Samson (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris heaped praise on batsman Jos Buttler for playing a 124-run knock against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Buttler's masterful knock was followed by a spirited bowling performance as Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 55 runs here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. For RR, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each. With this win, Rajasthan has moved to the fifth spot with 6 points from 7 games.

"Those knocks don't come around very often. We have been very fortunate in this tournament to see such knocks and this one was right up there. The way he paced his innings, the way he showed his hitting at the end was amazing. Sanju supported him beautifully. He started off brilliantly in this tournament and is playing the captain's role very well," Morris told host broadcaster Star Sports. Earlier, Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Buttler and Samson played knocks of 124 and 48 respectively for the Royals. Riyan Parag also played a useful cameo of 15 runs from eight balls. For SRH, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Vijay Shankar returned with one wicket each.

"The first six overs weren't as fun. But we knew that they would come out there playing their shots so we just had to sustain and take our chances. Just in general, it was a very good team performance. There was a bit of tail and it is difficult to keep reversing when the ball keeps getting hit into the stands. There was some assistance when we took pace off and rolled our fingers. We knew if we hit good areas a lot of balls would be in the air," said Morris. Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"CSK are flying high. They lost last night but they are a very good team. They beat us quite comfortably in Mumbai and we have to be at our best if we want to beat them," said Morris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

