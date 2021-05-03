Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand suffer Taylor injury scare before England tour

"Ross has a great test record behind him and we want Ross Taylor playing in our test team," Stead said. New Zealand have scheduled two three-day camps before they leave to play a two-test series against England next month and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in Southampton from June 18.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:26 IST
Cricket-New Zealand suffer Taylor injury scare before England tour

New Zealand's preparation for their England tour suffered a jolt on Monday when veteran batsman Ross Taylor suffered a calf-muscle injury on the opening day of their training camp in Lincoln. Taylor, who missed the first two one-day internationals against Bangladesh in March with a left hamstring injury, left the net session and went for a scan, the www.stuff.co.nz reported citing a team spokesperson.

"You're always worried about any injuries that happen, but someone of Ross's standing and calibre as a test player, you have a little bit of concern," coach Gary Stead said. "Fingers crossed everything is good, and we've still got time on our side, but we'll wait and see what the medical team say."

Taylor has gone 14 innings without a hundred but the 37-year-old would retain his number four batting position in England provided he remains fit and available. "Ross has a great test record behind him and we want Ross Taylor playing in our test team," Stead said.

New Zealand have scheduled two three-day camps before they leave to play a two-test series against England next month and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in Southampton from June 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Take it in right spirit, you have done good job: SC to EC on Madras HC remarks against poll panel.

Take it in right spirit, you have done good job SC to EC on Madras HC remarks against poll panel....

Here's everything we know so far about Vivo X60T Pro

The Vivo X60T Pro will soon be joining the Vivo X60 series which already includes four models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60T.Recently, the X60T Pro, carrying model no. V2120A, was spotted on the 3C certification website, suggest...

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Court's remarks on murder charges against us: EC to SC.

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Courts remarks on murder charges against us EC to SC....

SL vs Ban, 2nd Test: Jayawickrama scalps eleven as hosts register 209-run win

Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama made light work of Bangladeshs middle and lower-order as Sri Lanka won the second Test by 209 runs on the fifth morning here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With this win, Sri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021