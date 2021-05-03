UK gov't cannot condone Manchester United fans' actions

UK gov't cannot condone Manchester United fans' actionsReuters | London | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:07 IST
British foreign office minister James Cleverly said on Monday he could not condone the actions of soccer fans who forced their way into Manchester United's stadium to protest against the club's owners, causing the postponement of a match.
"(We) cannot, cannot condone the images that we've seen about storming the ground," Cleverly told Sky News. "But we do need to understand the frustrations that fans have not just with Manchester United, but with a number of clubs across the game."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Manchester United
- United
- James Cleverly
- Sky News
- Manchester
ALSO READ
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League
Soccer-United's Ferguson says breakaway league would end 70 years of history
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic
British PM cancels India visit due to COVID crisis, to holds talks remotely this month