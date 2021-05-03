Left Menu

Cricket-Jayawickrama bowls Lanka to series victory in dream test debut

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second test against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Monday.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:16 IST
Cricket-Jayawickrama bowls Lanka to series victory in dream test debut

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second test against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Monday. The hosts took just over an hour to claim the last five Bangladesh wickets with Jayawickrama claiming three of them for a second-innings bowling figure of 5-86.

Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 493-7 declared, Bangladesh were all out for 251. Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 194-9, setting the tourists a daunting victory target of 437 and Bangladesh meekly folded for 227.

"There was a bit of pressure ahead of the debut but the captain and the senior players really helped me," Jayawickrama, 22, said after being adjudged player-of-the-match. Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on Jayawickrama and young off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who claimed four wickets in the second innings.

"Praveen was fantastic and Ramesh too," Karunaratne, who won the player-of-the-series award for his scores of 244, 118 and 66 in three innings, said. "I think they need to play test matches regularly and build confidence, and if they do that they will fill the shoes of Dilruwan (Perera) and Rangana (Herath) for sure."

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq rued losing the toss on a flat wicket which he felt determined "50%" of the outcome, but was also disappointed with their own batting effort. "We lost this test in the first innings when we were bowled out for 250. We should have batted better," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In a first, father-in-law CM & son-in-law MLA in Ker Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 PTI In a first, a father-in-law and son-in-law duo will make their presence felt together in the Kerala Assembly soon and thus script a new chapter in its decades-long history.The 77-year old father-in-law is no on...

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the teams game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this e...

Second Covid wave pushes recovery for multiplexes to next fiscal: Crisil

Multiplexes are set to log operating losses for the second straight fiscal as localised lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 infections will keep occupancies low for the next few months, acco...

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market; HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply.

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021