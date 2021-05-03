COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match rescheduled after two positive reports

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match rescheduled after two positive reportsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:21 IST
Monday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled after two members of the KKR contingent tested positive for COVID-19, a BCCI source told PTI.
The match will be played some time later during the tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on May 30.
''Two members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID but we are waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier,'' the source said on conditions of anonymity.
KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger some anxiety in the tournament, which had been going along smoothly so far. It is learnt that KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins revealed the latest development to all the Australian players in the IPL.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Kings post 195/4 against Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in their IPL match in Chennai.
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets
IPL 2021: Dhawan fires as Delhi Capitals register easy win over Punjab Kings