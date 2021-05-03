Cricket-Monday's IPL game to be rescheduled after two COVID-19 positive cases - report
Updated: 03-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:07 IST
Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad is set to be postponed after two KKR players tested positive for COVID-19, ESPNcricinfo reported. The cricket website said the players tested positive after one of them had left the tournament's bio-secure bubble for a shoulder scan.
Officials of the organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the Kolkata franchise were not immediately available to confirm when Reuters contacted them. A senior BCCI official told Reuters last week that the league would continue as planned, saying the Twenty20 tournament helped lift the COVID-19 gloom in the country.
India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day.
