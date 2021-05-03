Left Menu

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:28 IST
The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the team's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this evening.

The match will be rescheduled some time later during the tournament, which will conclude on May 30.

''Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19,'' the star-studded league, which features the biggest names in international cricket, said in a press release.

Leg-spinner Chakravarthy and pacer Warrier, both 30, have been isolated and the rest of the KKR contingent has returned negative reports for now. Of the two, Warrier has not yet made the playing XI in any of the seven matches KKR have played.

''The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest,'' the IPL stated.

''The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results,'' it added.

KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger anxiety in the league, which had been going along smoothly so far in a bio-secure bubble in front of empty stands across six venues. ''Now, the DC players (currently in Ahmedabad) will also have to be tested and every member of the team contingents that came in contact with Chakravarthy and Warrier will also be contact traced through the app watch that has been given to everyone,'' a BCCI source said.

According to IPL's Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 management, any close contact of an infected person has to isolate for six days and return three negative tests on days 1, 3 and 6.

It is learnt that KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins revealed the latest development to all the Australian players in the IPL after Chakravarthy, while undergoing some shoulder scans for a niggle after Thursday's game, tested positive for the virus.

Chakravarthy has appeared in all of KKR matches so far and been one of their most successful players with seven wickets under his belt.

The Chennai Super Kings team, which is currently in Delhi but was part of the bio-bubble that included KKR in Mumbai, is also awaiting reports of its players who came in contact with Chakravarthy last month.

''All CSK players who have been in touch with Chakravarthy have been tested as per contact tracing protocols. We are awaiting reports,'' CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI.

KKR and CSK had clashed on April 21 in Mumbai.

IPL had dealt with positive cases before the tournament started, including some high-profile names like Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal.

However, this is the first instance of positive cases in the middle of the tournament.

''The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour,'' the IPL stated.

Just days before this, three Australian players had pulled out of the league, citing COVID-19 concerns amid a devastating second wave of the global pandemic that has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of the country.

India are currently recording over 3 lakh cases everyday and more than 3,000 daily deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

