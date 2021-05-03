Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory; United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet and more

"Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off. MLB roundup: AJ Pollock, Matt Beaty drive in 15 as Dodgers bomb Brewers AJ Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beaty plated seven as the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep to the host Milwaukee Brewers in a big way, hitting grand slams in consecutive innings en route to a 16-4 victory Sunday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory; United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory

Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. He also recorded three birdies on the back nine.

United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

Kyle Busch wins aptly named Buschy McBusch Race 400

Kyle Busch held off the field after a restart with three laps to go and went on to win the Buschy McBusch Race 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The victory came on his 36th birthday and gave him a second win on the weekend, as he also won Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series event at Kansas.

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.

MLB roundup: AJ Pollock, Matt Beaty drive in 15 as Dodgers bomb Brewers

AJ Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beaty plated seven as the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep to the host Milwaukee Brewers in a big way, hitting grand slams in consecutive innings en route to a 16-4 victory Sunday afternoon. Pollock hit a double and two home runs, including a slam in the five-run first inning, and Beaty, who finished with four hits, tallied his slam in a four-run second inning. Chris Taylor had three hits and scored five runs.

New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season, Golf New Zealand said on Monday. Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season.

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday. The limit will be raised to 65% but capped at 5,000 for matches on 15,000-capacity Philippe Chatrier and 10,000-seater Suzanne Lenglen courts from June 9 when the quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

LeBron James reinjures ankle, uncertain for Nuggets on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reinjured his right ankle on Sunday night and his status is unclear for Monday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. James departed the 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors with 6:42 remaining in the contest.

Avalanche, Sharks to meet again, this time in San Jose

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to begin the final road trip of their regular season on a high note when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday evening. It will be the seventh meeting of the season between the two teams and the third of four meetings between Colorado and San Jose (20-26-5, 45 points) within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reasons to Invest One's Bonus in a Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The commencement of a new month is often accompanied with the joy of receiving ones monthly salary. With the much-awaited appraisals and bonuses being credited widely, it can be tempting to splurge and trea...

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Lebanons central bank chief said on Monday his properties in France were all acquired prior to him being appointed governor.Riad Salameh made his comments to Reuters in response to news that a non-profit organisation Sherpa and a group of l...

PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said. Indias ongoing efforts to contain the pandemics secon...

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travellers

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021