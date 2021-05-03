Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory; United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory

Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. He also recorded three birdies on the back nine.

United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

Kyle Busch wins aptly named Buschy McBusch Race 400

Kyle Busch held off the field after a restart with three laps to go and went on to win the Buschy McBusch Race 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The victory came on his 36th birthday and gave him a second win on the weekend, as he also won Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series event at Kansas.

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.

MLB roundup: AJ Pollock, Matt Beaty drive in 15 as Dodgers bomb Brewers

AJ Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beaty plated seven as the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep to the host Milwaukee Brewers in a big way, hitting grand slams in consecutive innings en route to a 16-4 victory Sunday afternoon. Pollock hit a double and two home runs, including a slam in the five-run first inning, and Beaty, who finished with four hits, tallied his slam in a four-run second inning. Chris Taylor had three hits and scored five runs.

New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season, Golf New Zealand said on Monday. Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season.

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday. The limit will be raised to 65% but capped at 5,000 for matches on 15,000-capacity Philippe Chatrier and 10,000-seater Suzanne Lenglen courts from June 9 when the quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

LeBron James reinjures ankle, uncertain for Nuggets on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reinjured his right ankle on Sunday night and his status is unclear for Monday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. James departed the 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors with 6:42 remaining in the contest.

Avalanche, Sharks to meet again, this time in San Jose

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to begin the final road trip of their regular season on a high note when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday evening. It will be the seventh meeting of the season between the two teams and the third of four meetings between Colorado and San Jose (20-26-5, 45 points) within a week.

