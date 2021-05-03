Left Menu

Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:20 IST
Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket. Thisara conveyed the news of his retirement to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday morning, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has also confirmed that he will continue to play franchise cricket. He will continue playing for Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Perera played 6 Tests in his career, managing to score 203 runs and he also took 11 wickets.

The left-handed batsman was known more for his antics in the white-ball format. He represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, smashing 2,338 runs. In the 50-over format, he also scalped 175 wickets. Talking about his T20I career, he picked 51 wickets while producing 1,204 runs.

He was also a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) till 2016 and he played for teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rising Pune Supergiants. Perera was also a part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reasons to Invest One's Bonus in a Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The commencement of a new month is often accompanied with the joy of receiving ones monthly salary. With the much-awaited appraisals and bonuses being credited widely, it can be tempting to splurge and trea...

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Lebanons central bank chief said on Monday his properties in France were all acquired prior to him being appointed governor.Riad Salameh made his comments to Reuters in response to news that a non-profit organisation Sherpa and a group of l...

PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said. Indias ongoing efforts to contain the pandemics secon...

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travellers

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021