Left Menu

Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:32 IST
Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka clinch a series win over Bangladesh on Monday with a 209-run victory in the second test.

Sri Lanka needed five wickets for victory on the final day and Jayawickrama accounted for three of them to finish with combined figures of 11-178.

It was the 10th-best return by a test bowler on debut and the best by a Sri Lankan, improving on Akila Dananjaya’s 8-44 against Bangladesh three years ago. He was voted player of the match.

After trapping Liton Das for 17 in his second over of the morning with an arm ball, the 22-year-old left-arm spinner claimed the last two Bangladeshi wickets in the space of three deliveries to finish with 5-85 in the second innings to back up his first-innings effort of 6-92.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was voted player of the series after scoring 428 runs including a double-century, century and a half-century in three innings, described the performance of inexperienced spinners Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis as “fantastic.” “At a time when we didn’t have anyone experienced, they came and bowled like experienced players, and performed their roles as they should,'' he said. ''Praveen did his job perfectly well. He played like a bowler who had more than his 10 first-class matches.

''It’s a great sign for the future of our test cricket. The seniors just gave them confidence. Some players can panic at times when they come into the test arena (but) Praveen absorbed pressure really well.” Bangladesh lost its last three wickets within eight balls with the total on 227.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis finished with four wickets, complementing the orthodox spin of Jayawickrama, who flighted the ball, found drift and lot of assistance from a crumbling wicket.

The two front-line spinners shared the bulk of the bowling, sending down 60 overs in the second innings and claiming nine wickets between them.

Jayawickrama said the test call up came as a surprise.

“It was childhood dream to play for Sri Lanka one day. Playing the test match was a dream come true and to get 11 wickets in the game is simply unbelievable,” he said. “There was a bit of pressure leading into the game but there was lot of support from the skipper and the senior players.'' Bangladesh's batters struggled, with nobody scoring a half-century. Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 40.

Bangladesh had been bowled out for 251 in its first innings in reply to Sri Lanka’s 493-7. Despite a first-innings lead of 242, Sri Lanka did not enforce the follow-on, instead batting again and declaring on 194-9 to set Bangladesh a target of 437.

It was Sri Lanka’s first test win in more than a year, ending a run of eight tests without a victory. The first test in this series had ended a draw.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said the outcome of the toss proved crucial.

“If we had batted first, it would have been a different story. Maybe they would have been in our position, and us in theirs,'' he said. “But having said that, we should have scored more than the 251 we managed in the first innings. If we could have batted for three or four sessions, things would have been different.” AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP tally in Rajya Sabha likely to go up by 1 next yr: Report

Ruling BJP is likely to see its tally in the Rajya Sabha inching up by 1 seat to 96 next year as its good showing in the West Bengal assembly elections will not immediately translate into more MPs as no seats are up for election in the stat...

Kazakhstan diversity is key for competitive advantage, says Nursultan Nazarbayev during 29th APK session

Kazakhstan recently held the 29th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan APK under the theme of 30 Years of Unity, Peace, and Harmony. The session was held online on April 28 in which Kazakhstans First President Nursultan Nazarbaye...

Soccer-Valencia sack coach Gracia

Valencia sacked coach Javi Gracia a day after the team slipped to within six points of the relegation zone in La Liga, the club said in a statement on Monday.Spaniard Gracia, who took over at the end of last season, was fired following the ...

Trend is unacceptable, President says on intimidation of journalists

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out about the intimidation of journalists, saying the trend is unacceptable and harmful, especially when threats are directed at women journalists.The South African media has played a pivotal role in unc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021