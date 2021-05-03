Left Menu

INTER CELEBRATE LONG-AWAITED TITLE WIN Inter Milan on Sunday ended an 11-year wait to be crowned Italian champions for the 19th time when Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo made it mathematically impossible for the runaway leaders to be caught.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:14 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

Following are talking points from the weekend's Italian Serie A matches. INTER CELEBRATE LONG-AWAITED TITLE WIN

Inter Milan on Sunday ended an 11-year wait to be crowned Italian champions for the 19th time when Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with Sassuolo made it mathematically impossible for the runaway leaders to be caught. The Nerazzurri’s triumph ended a run of nine consecutive title wins by Juventus and sparked huge celebrations as thousands of fans took to the streets of Milan.

Inter’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku was among them, as the Belgian was filmed singing and flying the club’s shirt as he leaned out of a car window. "For me this is a moment to celebration with the people," the Belgian told Sky Italia. "I went out with my friend because seeing the fans is the most beautiful thing, and I’m happy I did that. For a lot of us players at Inter this was our first title and you must celebrate this moment. This was the best year of my career."

AC MILAN ULTRAS CONFRONT DONNARUMMA Relations were more tense on the other side of the city, as a group of AC Milan fans appeared at the training ground on Saturday for a confrontation with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Reports said the group of hard-line "Ultras" told Donnarumma that he should not play in Milan’s crucial game against Juventus next Sunday unless he signs a new contract. The Italy international’s deal expires at the end of the season, as well as that of playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, but the incident led Milan technical director to pause contract talks.

"It’s important to firmly reiterate that no one outside of AC Milan can decide who plays and who renews their contract,” Maldini told ANSA. "From this moment every single renewal negotiation is frozen until the end of the season, to allow the team to focus solely on the league."

EVERGREEN PALACIO MAKES HISTORY Veteran Bologna striker Rodrigo Palacio set a new Serie A record on Sunday as he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the league.

The Argentine netted all three goals in a 3-3 draw with Fiorentina at the age of 39 years and 86 days. "Our young players can develop well from the example of someone like him,” said Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"He is 39 but seems like a 25-year-old kid, he is a complete and intelligent player."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

