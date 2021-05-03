Soccer-Valencia sack coach Gracia

Soccer-Valencia sack coach GraciaReuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:56 IST
Valencia sacked coach Javi Gracia a day after the team slipped to within six points of the relegation zone in La Liga, the club said in a statement on Monday.
Spaniard Gracia, who took over at the end of last season, was fired following the team's 3-2 home defeat by Barcelona on Sunday, which left them 14th in the standings, six above 18th-placed Huesca with four games left.
Long-serving club employee Voro has been named caretaker coach, the seventh time he has taken charge of the team on an interim basis.
