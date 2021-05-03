Left Menu

North Korea to skip World Cup qualifiers over coronavirus concerns, South says

North Korea has notified authorities that its team plans to skip next month's World Cup qualifiers hosted by South Korea due to coronavirus fears, the South's football association said on Monday. North Korea's football association (PRKFA) sent a letter on Friday to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) declaring that its team would not participate in the second round of qualifiers, Korea Football Association (KFA) spokesman Lee Jae-chul said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:10 IST
North Korea to skip World Cup qualifiers over coronavirus concerns, South says

North Korea has notified authorities that its team plans to skip next month's World Cup qualifiers hosted by South Korea due to coronavirus fears, the South's football association said on Monday.

North Korea's football association (PRKFA) sent a letter on Friday to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) declaring that its team would not participate in the second round of qualifiers, Korea Football Association (KFA) spokesman Lee Jae-chul said. The AFC is asking North Korea to reconsider the decision, he added.

Matches across Asia in the second round of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with all but three games due to be played in March postponed until June. The AFC announced on April 12 that rather than having the typical home-and-away format, each group of five nations would play in one host country.

South Korea was named as host for H Group, which includes the two Koreas as well as Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Sri Lanka. North and South Korea, still technically at war as their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty, last played each other in a 0-0 draw at a virtually empty stadium in Pyongyang in October, 2019. It was the first match between the teams on North Korean soil in 30 years.

It was not broadcast after the North refused to screen it live, and the KFA later filed a complaint with the AFC because fans and media were not allowed to attend. North Korea's decision to skip the World Cup qualifiers came nearly a month after it announced it would not take part in the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UKIBC Press Statements Ahead of PMs Boris Johnson & Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC welcomes the news that PM Modi and PM Johnson will meet virtually tomorrow to deepen cooperation between our two countries, including on combatting COVID.While the pandemi...

IIM Udaipur's 8th Annual Convocation: 275 students of 2020 graduating batch conferred Degrees virtually

Companies that had already digitised before 2020, gained significant market share relative to their competition, says Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director Leads, Accenture, Chief Guest of the Convocation IIM Udaipur hosted its 8th Annual Convo...

Minor tribal rape victim dies

A minor tribal rape victim of Odishas Mayurbhanj district died during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Monday, police said.The 15-year-old girl, a student of Class 9, was missing from her house at Jhaliamara village...

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021