Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 rivals aim to race hard but fair as pressure rises

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel-to-wheel in all three races this season but both expect the racing to stay firm but fair as the pressure rises. Hamilton's victory in Portugal on Sunday stretched the Mercedes driver's championship lead over Red Bull's Dutch youngster to eight points.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:59 IST
Motor racing-F1 rivals aim to race hard but fair as pressure rises

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel-to-wheel in all three races this season but both expect the racing to stay firm but fair as the pressure rises.

Hamilton's victory in Portugal on Sunday stretched the Mercedes driver's championship lead over Red Bull's Dutch youngster to eight points. In a sport where fine margins and small mistakes can have big outcomes, and with a record 23 races scheduled this year, the seven-times world champion saw plenty of battles to come.

"We’re going to be sick of each other at the end I would imagine, or sick of racing, because there are so many races," joked Hamilton. The rivalry could boil over with so much at stake, 36-year-old Hamilton chasing records while 23-year-old Verstappen seeks a first crown, but the tone on Sunday remained one of mutual respect.

"I always have full trust in Lewis that we always give each other enough space," said Verstappen, who has won one race and finished second twice. "I just second that," said Hamilton. "I think it is naturally down to respect and I think both (of us are) very, very hard but fair and I think that’s what makes great racing and great racing drivers."

TOO WIDE The gap at the top would have been just seven points but for Verstappen having a fastest lap, and bonus point, deleted for going too wide.

Hamilton, superlative on Sunday, has also erred -- skidding off in race two at Imola before fighting back from ninth to second. He won against the odds in the Bahrain season-opener after Verstappen, on pole, ran wide while overtaking him.

Verstappen won at Imola, muscling past Hamilton on the opening lap, and might have taken pole in Portugal from Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas but again went just too far off and had a fastest time deleted. Both made mistakes on Sunday that allowed the other to overtake.

"This championship will come down to all the marginals and it’s still at an early stage," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "Max is driving the wheels off the car and it’s super, super tight between us. We’re race three, we’re eight points behind in the drivers’ (standings), it’s nothing. This championship is going to be a marathon rather than a sprint."

Despite Red Bull starting the season with an apparent performance advantage, Mercedes lead both championships and are getting back to the sort of form their fans have come to expect. "I think we had a good car, the first time we were really able to compete for pole," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"I wouldn’t have believed it because I rely on probabilities and maths," he said. "I wouldn’t have expected to be on pole twice and win two races. That was not what my brain would have told me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UKIBC Press Statements Ahead of PMs Boris Johnson & Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC welcomes the news that PM Modi and PM Johnson will meet virtually tomorrow to deepen cooperation between our two countries, including on combatting COVID.While the pandemi...

IIM Udaipur's 8th Annual Convocation: 275 students of 2020 graduating batch conferred Degrees virtually

Companies that had already digitised before 2020, gained significant market share relative to their competition, says Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director Leads, Accenture, Chief Guest of the Convocation IIM Udaipur hosted its 8th Annual Convo...

Minor tribal rape victim dies

A minor tribal rape victim of Odishas Mayurbhanj district died during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Monday, police said.The 15-year-old girl, a student of Class 9, was missing from her house at Jhaliamara village...

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021