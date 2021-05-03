Left Menu

'Blood on your hands': Michael Slater slams Australian PM

Former Aussie batsman turned commentator Michael Slater on Monday lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid the travel ban as coronavirus continues to rage in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:21 IST
'Blood on your hands': Michael Slater slams Australian PM
Former Australian batsman Michael Slater (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Former Aussie batsman turned commentator Michael Slater on Monday lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid the travel ban as coronavirus continues to rage in India. Morrison had last week announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 and he also said that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India.

Slater, who was commentating in the ongoing IPL, accused the Australian PM of having "blood on his hands" and termed the decision of travel ban as a "disgrace". "If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect," Slater tweeted.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley has said that there are no immediate plans for arranging charter flights to bring back Australian players once the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes on May 30. "There's no suggestion at the moment of any charter flight. We're working closely and talking closely with the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association), with the players and with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to make sure everyone's okay and the people have got full information," Hockley told SEN Radio, as reported by cricket.com.au.

"We've been in touch with the players there and they are generally in good spirits. The work the BCCI has done around the (bio-secure) bubble means they are feeling safe and secure, and those we've talked to are generally planning to complete their playing commitments. The BCCI have come out and said they understand and want to support the players in making sure they get home safely at the end," he added. Further talking about IPL, Hockley said: "The tournament doesn't finish until the 30th of May, so for the moment it's monitor the situation and as we get closer to the end of the tournament we'll need to see where the situation is at." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika Initiates Vaccination Drive to Cover 100% of its Workforce including Employees, Channel Partners and Teams

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The fresh, harsh wave of Coronavirus cases has again bought back the testing times for almost every stakeholder of the society. Alike last year when the first COVID-19 pandemic wave hit the country, Sonalika...

Mamata Banerjee to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of West Bengal for third time on May 5: Partha Chatterjee.

Mamata Banerjee to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of West Bengal for third time on May 5 Partha Chatterjee....

UKIBC Press Statements Ahead of PMs Boris Johnson & Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC welcomes the news that PM Modi and PM Johnson will meet virtually tomorrow to deepen cooperation between our two countries, including on combatting COVID.While the pandemi...

IIM Udaipur's 8th Annual Convocation: 275 students of 2020 graduating batch conferred Degrees virtually

Companies that had already digitised before 2020, gained significant market share relative to their competition, says Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director Leads, Accenture, Chief Guest of the Convocation IIM Udaipur hosted its 8th Annual Convo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021