Soccer-United fan violence condemned by government and mayor

"I fully understand the long-standing concerns of Manchester United supporters about both the ownership and financing of their club and the wider running of football," he said. "It is important to make clear that the majority of supporters made their protest peacefully...however, there is no excuse for the actions of a minority who injured police officers and endangered the safety of others," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:38 IST
Violence during Sunday's protests from Manchester United fans, which led to the Premier League game with Liverpool being postponed, has been condemned by the UK government's sports minister and the mayor of Greater Manchester. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A flare was thrown at the broadcasters podium as fans ran on to the field and protesters clashed with police outside the ground. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two officers were injured with one requiring hospital treatment after he was attacked with a bottle and suffered slash wound to his face.

"Passions are running high in football but there are ways to protest and make your voice heard without hurting or endangering others," said Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Tourism and Sport. "We understand the frustrations, but the violence by a small minority of fans at Old Trafford yesterday was unacceptable," he said.

The fan protests against the Glazers, which have been taken place since they bought the club in 2005, have been reignited since United's involvement in the attempt to create a breakaway European Super League. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who publicly opposed the Super League plans, said he understood the motives behind the protests.

"I don't think it's a good idea to have disruptive behaviour, demonstrations of that kind, but on the other hand I do understand people's strength of feeling," Johnson told reporters during a campaign visit in the north of England. "I think it's a good thing that we've been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League is not going to be appreciated by the people of this country."

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also expressed support for the aims of the protesters but criticised the violence. "I fully understand the long-standing concerns of Manchester United supporters about both the ownership and financing of their club and the wider running of football," he said.

"It is important to make clear that the majority of supporters made their protest peacefully...however, there is no excuse for the actions of a minority who injured police officers and endangered the safety of others," he added. British foreign office minister James Cleverly said there was a need to understand the mood of football supporters.

"(We) cannot, cannot condone the images that we've seen about storming the ground," Cleverly told Sky News. "But we do need to understand the frustrations that fans have not just with Manchester United, but with a number of clubs across the game." GMP Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said the behaviour of the fans was "reckless and dangerous". "We have launched an investigation and we will be working closely alongside partners to ensure we establish the full circumstances surrounding today's events and prosecute those responsible," he said.

No decision has yet been made on the rescheduling of the match or about any sanctions for Sunday's events. (Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend 4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system. Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, will visit an ...

Not the time to blame but help people: Vineet Kumar Singh on India's COVID-19 crisis

As India struggles with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, actor Vineet Kumar Singh believes people should come together to help each other rather than indulging in blame game. The 36-year-old old actor, who is recovering from COVID-1...

