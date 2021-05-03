IPL 2021: Two COVID-19 cases in CSK contingent

Left Menu

Two of the three members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent who were thought to have contracted COVID-19, have tested positive as per the latest test reports that have come in on Monday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:45 IST
Chennai Super Kings. (Photo/ IPL website). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed the development. "The contingent has two COVID-19 positive cases. A support staff member has tested positive and a bus cleaner. Cannot give you the name of the support staff. The team's training session has been cancelled as a precautionary measure," the official said. It is believed that L Balaji -- the bowling coach -- is the support staff who has tested positive. CSK last played a game on Saturday against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side is slated to square off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

CSK is currently at the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games Earlier on Monday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played on Monday evening was rescheduled for a later date after two KKR players tested positive.

"Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19," the IPL said in an official statement. Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest. (ANI)

