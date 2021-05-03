Left Menu

Soccer-Late Tiago strike lifts Guangzhou City top of CSL

Guangzhou City moved top of the standings in Group A of the Chinese Super League after Tiago's goal 10 minutes from time earned Jean Paul van Gastel's side a 1-0 win over Qingdao FC on Monday. The Brazilian striker came off the bench to net the winner from close range as City move on to seven points from three games and ahead of Shandong Taishan in the Guangzhou-based group on number of goals scored.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Brazilian striker came off the bench to net the winner from close range as City move on to seven points from three games and ahead of Shandong Taishan in the Guangzhou-based group on number of goals scored. The early rounds of the 2021 Chinese Super League campaign are being played in two groups in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou to limit cross-country travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions threw away a two-goal lead acquired inside the first 20 minutes to draw 2-2 with Chongqing Athletic. Stopilla Sunzu and Andre Senghor had given Afshin Ghotbi's side the lead but efforts from Huang Xiyang and Yin Congyao levelled the scores before halftime.

Eight-times champions Guangzhou FC picked up their first win of the season to move up to third, Fabio Cannavaro's side defeating Jordi Cruyff-coached Shenzhen FC 2-0 on Sunday. Brazil-born China international Elkeson opened the scoring with his first of the season when he poked the ball over the line after a header from Ricardo Goulart while an own goal from Yuan Mincheng confirmed the win for Guangzhou.

Guangzhou, runners-up last season behind now-defunct Jiangsu Suning, picked up one point from their first two games but Cannavaro is unconcerned by his side's slow start. "I don't have any worries about this team," said the Italian World Cup winner.

"I train and live with them every day. This team has great heritage in its DNA and I'm not worried at all." Shandong remain unbeaten but their perfect start to the season ended on Sunday when they drew 1-1 with Henan Longmen.

Henrique Dourado gave Henan the lead but a goal from South Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho four minutes before the interval earned Hao Wei's side a share of the points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

