Left Menu

CSK bowling coach L Balaji's testing positive inside bubble puts Delhi IPL games in fix

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:00 IST
CSK bowling coach L Balaji's testing positive inside bubble puts Delhi IPL games in fix

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji testing positive for COVID-19 has left the BCCI in a fix about the next few IPL games in Delhi after postponement of Monday's evening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

While the entire KKR team has gone for a six-day hard quarantine, starting Sunday, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive for COVID-19, Balaji, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings dug-out has gone into isolation after returning with two RT-PCR positives on Monday.

''Balaji's positive report is certainly a cause of concern although the CSK players have tested negative. But normally, a lot of people start showing symptoms from the fifth or sixth day. There are discussions whether it is safe to go ahead with the next two matches in Delhi,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told PTI that he hasn't been informed about any re-scheduling the problem is CSK having played Mumbai Indians last Saturday.

''Balaji was in the dug-out and also before and after the match, he interacted with Mumbai Indians players which is natural. Now you can test everyday but just like KKR's match has been postponed, it's prudent if MI's match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday and CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday is rescheduled,'' the influential official said.

Since KKR team is doing everyday testing with six days of hard quarantine, many believe that the same rule should be applicable for CSK also before they play their next match.

But rescheduling always becomes a nightmare as the Delhi leg ends on May 8 after which the 'Cluster Caravan' is supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man briefly arrested for Bulandshahr violence that led to cop's killing wins panchayat poll

Yogesh Raj, a former Bajrang Dal worker who was briefly arrested in connection with a mob violence that led to the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in 2018 in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr, has won a panchayat poll in the distric...

Delhi CM directs authorities to further strengthen home-isolation system for COVID patients

Amid hospitals being overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed authorities on Monday to further strengthen the citys home-isolation system and asked officers to ensure that COVID-19 patien...

Home First Finance posts Q4 net profit of Rs 31 cr

Affordable housing finance player Home First Finance Company on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 31 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago period.For FY21, the mortgag...

RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on ICICI Bank

A penalty of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on ICICI Bank Ltd for contravention of certain directions, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for contravention of certain dir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021