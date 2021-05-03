European Championship: Indian Olympic Shooting squad to leave for Croatia on May 11

The Indian Olympic Shooting squad will leave for Zagreb, Croatia on May 11, in order to participate in the European Championship, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Monday. The competition is scheduled between May 20 and June 6 and the squad will be staying back in Zagreb for training, before directly moving on to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scheduled in July. All the arrangements have been made in association with the Croatian Shooting Federation.

"The NRAI has also made arrangements for a chartered flight for the entire squad to fly to Zagreb, in order to nullify the threat of contracting infection to the maximum," a statement read. It was also announced that all members of the squad including coaches and officials, would be vaccinated by Thursday, before their departure. The NRAI has also accommodated the private coaches and support staff of the shooters in the arrangement.

India had earlier in April named a 15-member Olympic squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (ANI)

