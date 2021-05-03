Left Menu

It is in players' hands to make a choice: Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:20 IST
South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the country's cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Monday.

A COVID-19 outbreak left the star-sprinkled IPL on tenterhooks as Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while cases also came to light in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

''We've offered support to the players and made ourselves available to them should there be any concerns,'' Cricket SA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

''Ultimately, it is in their hands to make a choice (about their continued participation).'' As many as 11 South African players, including white-ball skipper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and former captain Faf du Plessis, are currently participating in the IPL for various teams.

While there are no Proteas players in KKR, du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir play for Chennai, whose bowling coach L Balaji and a bus driver has tested positive.

Many countries, including Australia and New Zealand, have banned flights from India but South Africa has still kept its borders open with travellers needing to submit a negative test report within 72 hours of travelling.

