COVID-19: Dhawan to fund purchase of 'Haemonetics Apheresis Machine' for Plasma Bank

Star Indian opener and Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday informed that he will be funding the purchase of Haemonetics Apheresis Machine to help people fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:55 IST
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ Shikhar Dhawan twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Star Indian opener and Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday informed that he will be funding the purchase of Haemonetics Apheresis Machine to help people fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dhawan also urged everyone who's eligible to come forward and donate plasma in order to help people battling COVID-19.

"In continuation to my humble attempt to help citizens fight our battle against COVID, I will be funding the purchase of a Haemonetics Apheresis Machine to Divine Charitable Blood Bank, Delhi for their New Plasma Bank at Gurunanak Dev Charitable Blood Center in Janakpuri, which has always been close to my heart with childhood memories. Requesting everyone who's eligible to donate plasma, pls do come forward. @DarshitamGoyal @rajeevduggal," Dhawan tweeted. Last week, Dhawan said he will be donating Rs 20 lakh and the prize money from all post-match individual performance awards that he will receive in the ongoing IPL 2021 to "Mission Oxygen" to help fund the requirement of oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A group of 250 plus young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country. "We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out. Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It is now my turn to give back to the people of this country," Dhawan said in a statement on Twitter.

"I will be making a donation of Rs 20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen," he further said. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has put strain on the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it saw 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. The daily count had reached over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday. (ANI)

