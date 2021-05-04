Left Menu

Ross Taylor diagnosed with grade one calf strain

Middle-order New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been diagnosed with a grade one calf strain after he limped out of the team's training session on Monday.

Middle-order New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been diagnosed with a grade one calf strain after he limped out of the team's training session on Monday. "An MRI scan has confirmed a grade one muscle strain to Ross Taylor's left calf. He sustained the injury on the first day of camp and will stay with the team to help rehabilitate the injury. Taylor will then look to return to batting and running next week before flying to England," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman said that he had felt tightness last week as he continued the rehab from the hamstring injury which forced him to miss two ODIs against Bangladesh earlier this year. "Pretty happy with where it is, timing has been really good," he said. "Would like to be injury-free, obviously, but timing-wise it's not too bad," said the 37-year-old.

Taylor had limped out of the training session on Monday ahead of their departure for England with a calf injury. The BlackCaps are slated to leave for England in the middle of May and they will face the Three Lions in two-match Test series, beginning June 2, followed by the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, beginning June 18 in Southampton.

Monday was the start of two training camps that the BlackCaps will have prior to departure. "We've got two open wickets, the ground staff has done an amazing job in getting the facilities up pretty close to what I think English conditions would be like then we have the marquee as well," Stead said. "We are still a month away from playing England so there's still four weeks of good, solid preparation so today is the start of that for us," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. (ANI)

