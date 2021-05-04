Left Menu

Sevilla loses to Athletic, falls behind in Liga title race

Sevilla lost at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and fell behind in the race for the Spanish league title.Sevilla remained six points off the lead but with four rounds to go.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-05-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 09:24 IST
Sevilla loses to Athletic, falls behind in Liga title race

Sevilla lost at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and fell behind in the race for the Spanish league title.

Sevilla remained six points off the lead but with four rounds to go. A victory would on Monday have put four teams within three points of each other entering the final period. Real Madrid and Barcelona were two points behind leader Atlético Madrid. Barcelona hosts Atlético on Saturday, and Sevilla visits Madrid on Sunday.

Iñaki Williams scored Athletic's winner in an 90th-minute breakaway to dampen Sevilla's hopes of staying near the top. Julen Lopetegui's team had won four consecutive games to put itself in the middle of the title race.

Sevilla still holds a 17-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad and has secured a Champions League spot for next season.

Athletic moved to ninth place and remains in contention for one of the Europa League spots. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee surges 14 paise to 73.81 against the US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee advanced by 14 paise to 73.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, as a positive trend in equity markets lifted investor sentiment.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.83 against the US d...

Parcel bomb kills NLD lawmaker, 4 others in Myanmar

As many as five people died in a parcel bomb explosion in the city of Bago on Monday, including an ousted member of parliament from Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy NLD, according to local media reports. The NLD lawmaker was ...

L&T Technology Services reports a resilient Q4FY21 to close FY21 with strong execution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 4 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, Indias leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021. Highlights for Q4F...

COVID-19: Lockdown flouters made to do sit ups as punishment in Ambala

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Haryana, violaters of lockdown restrictions in Ambala were made to do sit-ups on the street by the police as punishment on Tuesday morning. The police said that the violators were later let off with a warning.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021