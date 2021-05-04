Brilliant achievement if we attain Champions League qualification: Moyes

West Ham coach David Moyes has said that it would be a brilliant achievement if his side manages to attain qualification for the Champions League. West Ham defeated Burnley 2-1 on Monday in the Premier League and the side is now at fifth position in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

If West Ham manages to finish in the top four, it will mark the first time that they reach the Champions League for the first time. The last time they competed in Europe was in 2016-17 campaign when they made it to the qualifying rounds of the Europa League. "I'm hoping that with four games to go people still talk about us being in the Champions League. We want to keep going, we want to go right to the last day and see if we can sneak in. It will probably take us winning all of our games," Moyes told BBC Sport, as reported by Goal.com.

"I think if we made European football this year it would be a brilliant achievement. I might admit I think I'd be disappointed now if we didn't get there, but I don't think it would change how we feel about the season and how we're doing," he added. West Ham will next be in action on Sunday as they lock horns against Everton in the Premier League.

Six days later, the side will square off against Brighton and then they will take on West Brom on May 19. West Ham will lock horns against Southampton in their last Premier League fixture this season. (ANI)

